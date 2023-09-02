The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-20.5) 63.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings TCU (-20.5) 63.5 -1050 +675 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel TCU (-20.5) 63.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet TCU (-20.5) - -1000 +635 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico TCU (-21) - -1100 +675 Bet on this game with Tipico

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • TCU put together a 10-4-1 ATS record last year.
  • The Horned Frogs covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.
  • Colorado covered just twice in 12 matchups with a spread last year.
  • The Buffaloes were an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season seven times and failed to cover in all seven games.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big 12 +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

