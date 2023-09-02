The Texas Southern Tigers should win their game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Texas Southern (-0.8) 51.3 Texas Southern 26, Prairie View A&M 25

Week 1 SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Tigers games.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered six times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

The Panthers and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last year.

Tigers vs. Panthers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Southern 25.5 25.9 26.3 16.5 25.3 36.5 Prairie View A&M 30.5 26.5 29.4 34.0 30.8 21.6

