The Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as a heavy 14-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 50.5 points.

Texas Tech averaged 34.2 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 93rd, allowing 29.2 points per contest. Wyoming was a bottom-25 scoring offense last season, ranking 24th-worst with 21.2 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 47th in the FBS (23.9 points allowed per game).

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Texas Tech vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -14 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -650 +425

Week 1 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech beat the spread seven times in 13 games last season.

The Red Raiders were favored by 14 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Texas Tech had eight of its 13 games go over the point total last season.

Texas Tech was the moneyline favorite five total times last season. They went 4-1 in those games.

The Cowboys have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith had 12 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 66.2% of his throws for 1,506 yards (115.8 per game).

Smith also ran for 114 yards and seven TDs.

Tahj Brooks ran for 693 yards (53.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, Brooks scored one touchdown, with 28 receptions for 170 yards.

SaRodorick Thompson ran for 684 yards (52.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Thompson also had 23 catches for 125 yards and one TD.

In 13 games, Tyler Shough threw for 1,310 yards (100.8 per game), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59.9%.

In addition, Shough ran for 269 yards and four TDs.

Krishon Merriweather totaled 99 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks in 13 games last year.

Kosi Eldridge collected 83 tackles, four TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

Dadrion Taylor had one sack to go with four TFL, 64 tackles, and three interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

In 2022, Tyree Wilson had 55 tackles, nine TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

