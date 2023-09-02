The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) square off against the Rice Owls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 35.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Rice matchup.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Rice Betting Trends

Texas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Longhorns were favored by 35.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Rice won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover six times.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 To Win the Big 12 -110 Bet $110 to win $100

