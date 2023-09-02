The UCLA Bruins (0-0) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14.5 points. The over/under is 65.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

UCLA covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 14.5-point favorites last season, the Bruins had an ATS record of 3-3.

Coastal Carolina put together a 4-8-1 record against the spread last season.

The Chanticleers did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

UCLA & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Pac-12 +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 Coastal Carolina To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Sun Belt +600 Bet $100 to win $600

