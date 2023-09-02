UTSA vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) face the Houston Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 2 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup.
UTSA vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-2)
|59.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|UTSA (-1.5)
|60
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-1.5)
|59.5
|-122
|+102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+105
|-125
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|UTSA (-2)
|-
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with Tipico
UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends
- UTSA put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- When playing as at least 2-point favorites last season, the Roadrunners had an ATS record of 5-6.
- Houston covered five times in 13 games with a spread last year.
- The Cougars covered the spread twice last year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|UTSA
|To Win the AAC
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
