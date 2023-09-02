The Houston Cougars (0-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 2 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

UTSA went 7-7-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 2-point favorites last season, the Roadrunners had an ATS record of 5-6.

Houston won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover eight times.

The Cougars covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400 Houston To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

