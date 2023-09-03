On Sunday, Michael Brantley (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Michael King

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)

Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.

In 76.6% of his games last season (49 of 64), Brantley had a base hit, and in 18 of those games (28.1%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a home run in 7.8% of his games last year (five of 64), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Brantley drove in a run in 17 of 64 games last year (26.6%), with more than one RBI in six of them (9.4%).

He scored a run in 24 of 64 games last year (37.5%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 34 .315 AVG .265 .389 OBP .353 .459 SLG .379 9 XBH 11 3 HR 2 15 RBI 11 14/14 K/BB 16/17 0 SB 1

