Oregon State vs. San Jose State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 3
The San Jose State Spartans (0-1) will look to upset the No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Beavers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. San Jose State matchup.
Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Jose, California
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
Oregon State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-16.5)
|55.5
|-800
|+550
|DraftKings
|Oregon State (-16.5)
|55.5
|-850
|+575
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-16.5)
|54.5
|-850
|+570
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+500
|-714
|Tipico
|Oregon State (-16.5)
|-
|-750
|+525
Oregon State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Oregon State won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.
- The Beavers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
- San Jose State covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread last year.
- The Spartans were an underdog by 16.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
Oregon State & San Jose State 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+325
|San Jose State
|To Win the MWC
|+1500
