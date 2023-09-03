Sivasspor versus Besiktas is one of many compelling options on Sunday's Super Lig slate.

How to watch all the action in the Super Lig on Sunday is included here.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Besiktas vs Sivasspor

Sivasspor (1-2-0) makes the trip to play Besiktas (1-1-0) at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Besiktas (-250)

Besiktas (-250) Underdog: Sivasspor (+650)

Sivasspor (+650) Draw: (+370)

Watch Samsunspor vs Istanbulspor AS

Istanbulspor AS (0-2-0) makes the trip to face Samsunspor (0-1-2) at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.

Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

Favorite: Samsunspor (-110)

Samsunspor (-110) Underdog: Istanbulspor AS (+285)

Istanbulspor AS (+285) Draw: (+275)

Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor (1-1-0) is on the road to face Hatayspor Antakya (1-2-0) at Yeni Hatay Stadium.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Favorite: Adana Demirspor (+115)

Adana Demirspor (+115) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+220)

Hatayspor Antakya (+220) Draw: (+265)

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Fenerbahce Istanbul

Fenerbahce Istanbul (2-0-0) journeys to take on MKE Ankaragucu (0-2-1) at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (-150)

Fenerbahce Istanbul (-150) Underdog: MKE Ankaragucu (+390)

MKE Ankaragucu (+390) Draw: (+300)

