Yordan Alvarez and his .510 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (111 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees and Michael King on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .289 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 65 of 89 games this season (73.0%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (23.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 89), and 6.0% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 44.9% of his games this year (40 of 89), with more than one RBI 23 times (25.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 55.1% of his games this season (49 of 89), with two or more runs 10 times (11.2%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .270 AVG .308 .378 OBP .421 .454 SLG .673 16 XBH 25 7 HR 16 32 RBI 45 42/23 K/BB 33/28 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings