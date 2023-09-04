The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will send Andrew Heaney and J.P. France, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (-110). A 9.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those games.

Houston is 20-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 71 of 138 chances this season.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 8-8-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-34 42-27 25-21 49-40 48-45 26-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.