When the Houston Astros (77-61) play the Texas Rangers (76-60) at Globe Life Field on Monday, September 4 at 4:05 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Astros have -110 odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.16 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (10-5, 3.49 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 91 times this season and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 57-38 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Rangers have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those contests.

The Astros have a mark of 20-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+170) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +115 - 1st

