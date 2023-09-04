On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while batting .263.

In 81 of 125 games this season (64.8%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (8.0%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (25.6%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (8.8%).

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.2%.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .253 AVG .273 .328 OBP .324 .386 SLG .401 21 XBH 19 5 HR 5 23 RBI 24 42/22 K/BB 67/15 8 SB 3

