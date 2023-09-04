Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Monday, Jose Altuve (hitting .256 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .307.
- In 68.2% of his 66 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.2%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Altuve has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 57.6% of his games this year (38 of 66), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (21.2%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.267
|AVG
|.343
|.382
|OBP
|.412
|.400
|SLG
|.591
|9
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|21
|30/21
|K/BB
|23/16
|5
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.16, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
