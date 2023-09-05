Kyle Tucker and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers square off at Globe Life Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (10-9) for his 27th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.38), 10th in WHIP (1.097), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 30 6.0 5 4 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 7.0 0 0 0 6 5 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 5.0 10 6 6 5 2 at Marlins Aug. 14 7.2 6 4 3 4 1 at Orioles Aug. 8 7.0 8 6 6 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 68 walks and 99 RBI (143 total hits). He has swiped 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.371/.509 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 92 RBI (145 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .272/.370/.451 so far this season.

Bregman has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 4 4-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 62 walks and 81 RBI (154 total hits). He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.344/.448 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has put up 130 hits with 35 doubles, 28 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .342/.405/.655 slash line so far this season.

Seager has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with four home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 4 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

