On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (.318 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 15 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .284.

McCormick enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364.

McCormick has had a hit in 61 of 93 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 28 times (30.1%).

Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (17.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has driven in a run in 32 games this year (34.4%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .308 AVG .263 .377 OBP .356 .571 SLG .463 20 XBH 16 10 HR 9 32 RBI 29 48/15 K/BB 51/19 9 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings