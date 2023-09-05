Chas McCormick vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (.318 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 15 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .284.
- McCormick enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364.
- McCormick has had a hit in 61 of 93 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 28 times (30.1%).
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (17.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has driven in a run in 32 games this year (34.4%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.308
|AVG
|.263
|.377
|OBP
|.356
|.571
|SLG
|.463
|20
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|29
|48/15
|K/BB
|51/19
|9
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
- The Rangers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 19, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.69, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
