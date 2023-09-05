Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.371) and total hits (143) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Tucker has had a hit in 94 of 135 games this year (69.6%), including multiple hits 37 times (27.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.8% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this year (56 of 135), with two or more RBI 27 times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (43.7%), including 15 multi-run games (11.1%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|69
|.260
|AVG
|.315
|.338
|OBP
|.400
|.430
|SLG
|.581
|24
|XBH
|33
|8
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|61
|34/30
|K/BB
|42/38
|11
|SB
|15
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 19, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.69, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
