There are two matches in the US Open (hard) quarterfinals today, highlighted by No. 21-ranked Jelena Ostapenko against No. 6 Coco Gauff. All the action can be found via live stream.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: September 5

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

US Open Today - September 5

Match Round Match Time Jelena Ostapenko vs. Coco Gauff Quarterfinal 12:00 PM ET Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Quarterfinal 7:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Ostapenko vs. Gauff

In 16 tournaments this year, Ostapenko has gone 27-15 and has won one title.

Gauff has posted a 33-13 record on the year, clinching two tournament wins.

Ostapenko has played 42 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22.6 games per match.

Ostapenko has played 21 matches on hard courts this year, and 22.8 games per match.

Thus far this year, Ostapenko has won 39.1% of her return games and 70.2% of her service games.

This year, Gauff has played 46 total matches (across all court types), with a 56.9% game winning percentage. She averages 19.4 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Gauff has played 28 matches on hard courts this year, and averages 19.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 58.6% of games.

Gauff has amassed a service game winning percentage of 72.9% on all surfaces (329-for-451 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 40.5% (179-for-442 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Marketa Vondrousova Peyton Stearns 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 16 Madison Keys Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3 Round of 16 Qinwen Zheng Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4 Round of 16 Aryna Sabalenka Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 Round of 16

