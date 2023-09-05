On Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at College Park Center, Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (20-17) face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (30-7), beginning at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Liberty matchup.

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App

CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together an 18-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wings have covered 18 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.

New York has covered the spread 15 times this season (15-15 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Dallas is 5-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 19 out of the Liberty's 36 games have gone over the point total.

In the Wings' 36 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

