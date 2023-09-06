Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the Houston Astros and projected starter Justin Verlander on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 191 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 442 extra-base hits, Houston ranks seventh in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 717 total runs this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.290 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Verlander (10-7) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Verlander will look to pitch five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Rich Hill 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home - - 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears

