The Houston Astros (79-61) will look to Jose Altuve, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Texas Rangers (76-62) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Justin Verlander (10-7, 3.34 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.55 ERA) vs Verlander - HOU (10-7, 3.34 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.34, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.

Verlander has collected 11 quality starts this season.

Verlander is aiming for his 16th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 22 outings this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers will hand the ball to Scherzer (12-5) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.55, a 4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.102.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 25 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 39-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 17th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Max Scherzer vs. Astros

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .260 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks seventh in the league (.434) and 191 home runs.

The Astros have gone 4-for-27 with a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

