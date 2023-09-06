The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.371 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .276.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 119th in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Dubon is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 71.8% of his games this year (79 of 110), with more than one hit 29 times (26.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (31 of 110), with two or more RBI nine times (8.2%).

He has scored in 55 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 57 .253 AVG .294 .280 OBP .325 .342 SLG .459 12 XBH 23 2 HR 7 10 RBI 30 26/8 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 6

