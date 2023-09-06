For Wednesday's MLB slate, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Zack Wheeler's Phillies and Michael Wacha's Padres.

Keep scrolling to find the expected starters for every contest on the calendar for September 6.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (11-8) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Colin Selby (2-0) when the clubs meet Wednesday.

MIL: Peralta PIT: Selby 26 (145 IP) Games/IP 11 (14 IP) 3.79 ERA 5.79 11.6 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Pirates

MIL Odds to Win: -185

-185 PIT Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Pirates

Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-8) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will counter with Gavin Williams (1-5) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

MIN: Ryan CLE: Williams 24 (137 IP) Games/IP 13 (65 IP) 4.20 ERA 3.46 10.9 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians

MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 CLE Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Guardians

Giants at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Tristan Beck (0-0) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will give the start to Jordan Wicks (2-0) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

SF: Beck CHC: Wicks 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 2 (10 IP) - ERA 1.80 - K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Giants at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -150

-150 SF Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 10.5 runs

Giants at Cubs

Blue Jays at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will give the start to JP Sears (3-11) when the clubs meet Wednesday.

TOR: Ryu OAK: Sears 6 (29 IP) Games/IP 27 (146.2 IP) 2.48 ERA 4.54 7.1 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Athletics

TOR Odds to Win: -175

-175 OAK Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Blue Jays at Athletics

Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chris Flexen (1-6) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zach Davies (2-5) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

COL: Flexen ARI: Davies 24 (78.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (68.1 IP) 6.89 ERA 6.45 6.5 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9.5 runs

Rockies at Diamondbacks

Phillies at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Wheeler (10-6) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will look to Wacha (11-2) when the teams play Wednesday.

PHI: Wheeler SD: Wacha 27 (164 IP) Games/IP 19 (107.1 IP) 3.57 ERA 2.85 10.2 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Padres

PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 SD Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

Phillies at Padres

Mariners at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (12-5) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will counter with Lyon Richardson (0-0) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

SEA: Gilbert CIN: Richardson 27 (161.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.56 ERA - 9.0 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Reds

SEA Odds to Win: -175

-175 CIN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 10.5 runs

Mariners at Reds

Dodgers at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (10-10) to the hill as they face the Marlins, who will look to JT Chargois (2-0) when the teams play Wednesday.

LAD: Lynn MIA: Chargois 27 (155 IP) Games/IP 35 (33.1 IP) 5.81 ERA 3.78 9.9 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Marlins

LAD Odds to Win: -165

-165 MIA Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Dodgers at Marlins

Red Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-7) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will counter with Tyler Glasnow (7-5) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

BOS: Pivetta TB: Glasnow 33 (112.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (93.2 IP) 4.49 ERA 3.17 11.6 K/9 11.5

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -165

-165 BOS Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Red Sox at Rays

Tigers at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (5-4) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will look to Clarke Schmidt (8-8) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

DET: Manning NYY: Schmidt 14 (77 IP) Games/IP 28 (134.1 IP) 3.51 ERA 4.56 5.7 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -165

-165 DET Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Tigers at Yankees

Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Jose Butto (0-2) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Joan Adon (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

NYM: Butto WSH: Adon 4 (14.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (29 IP) 4.30 ERA 5.90 6.1 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Mets at Nationals

NYM Odds to Win: -130

-130 WSH Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 10.5 runs

Mets at Nationals

Cardinals at Braves Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (5-1) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (16-4) when the teams face off Wednesday.

STL: Hudson ATL: Strider 13 (56 IP) Games/IP 27 (159.1 IP) 4.02 ERA 3.62 5.3 K/9 13.8

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -300

-300 STL Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 9 runs

Cardinals at Braves

White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (2-7) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will give the start to Jordan Lyles (4-15) when the clubs meet Wednesday.

CHW: Toussaint KC: Lyles 15 (64.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (150.1 IP) 4.87 ERA 6.11 8.9 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHW Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9.5 runs

White Sox at Royals

Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Justin Verlander (10-7) to the bump as they play the Rangers, who will give the start to Max Scherzer (12-5) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

HOU: Verlander TEX: Scherzer 22 (129.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (144.1 IP) 3.34 ERA 3.55 7.9 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -120

-120 HOU Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Rangers

Orioles at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (13-8) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Patrick Sandoval (7-11) when the teams play Wednesday.

BAL: Gibson LAA: Sandoval 28 (162.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (126.2 IP) 5.15 ERA 4.41 7.6 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Angels

BAL Odds to Win: -125

-125 LAA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Orioles at Angels

