Brandin Cooks, who is currently the 42nd wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (103rd overall), tallied 88.6 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 48th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Dallas Cowboys WR.

Brandin Cooks Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 88.60 109.86 - Overall Rank 152 110 103 Position Rank 49 36 42

Brandin Cooks 2022 Stats

Cooks' stat line last season featured 57 receptions for 699 yards and three TDs, averaging 41.1 yards per game on 93 targets.

In Week 18 last season against the Indianapolis Colts, Cooks posted a season-high 16.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 106 yards and one touchdown.

Cooks picked up 2.0 fantasy points -- four receptions, 20 yards, on six targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brandin Cooks 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 8.2 12 7 82 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5.4 10 4 54 0 Week 3 @Bears 2.2 7 2 22 0 Week 4 Chargers 11.7 7 7 57 1 Week 5 @Jaguars 2.0 6 4 20 0 Week 7 @Raiders 4.6 5 4 46 0 Week 8 Titans 7.3 6 4 73 0 Week 10 @Giants 4.2 7 4 37 0 Week 11 Commanders 7.0 6 3 70 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 6.1 5 5 59 0 Week 16 @Titans 9.4 9 4 34 1 Week 17 Jaguars 3.9 7 4 39 0 Week 18 @Colts 16.6 6 5 106 1

