Coming off a campaign in which he scored 1.2 fantasy points (188th among WRs), the Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 174th wide receiver off the board this summer (623rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Jalen Tolbert Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.20 17.70 - Overall Rank 521 430 623 Position Rank 199 163 174

Jalen Tolbert 2022 Stats

Last year, Tolbert caught two balls (on three targets) for 12 yards, averaging 0.7 yards per tilt.

In Week 11 last season against the Minnesota Vikings, Tolbert put up a season-high 0.8 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, eight yards.

In Week 3 versus the New York Giants, Tolbert finished with a season-low 0.4 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, four yards, on two targets.

Jalen Tolbert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Giants 0.4 2 1 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 0.8 1 1 8 0

