Coming off a campaign in which he put up 12.5 fantasy points (56th among QBs), the Dallas Cowboys' Trey Lance is being drafted as the 25th quarterback off the board this summer (157th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Is Lance on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Trey Lance Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 12.46 111.61 - Overall Rank 918 239 157 Position Rank 120 65 25

Similar Players to Consider

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Trey Lance 2022 Stats

Lance put up 194 passing yards last season with a 48.4% completion percentage (15-for-31), zero TDs, one INT and an average of 97.0 yards per game.

He also ran for 67 yards (on 16 carries), picking up 33.5 yards per game.

Rep Lance and the Dallas Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trey Lance 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 10.0 13-for-28 164 0 1 0 Week 2 Seahawks 2.5 2-for-3 30 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.