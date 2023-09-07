Coming off a campaign in which he put up 0.0 fantasy points (72nd among QBs), the Dallas Cowboys' Will Grier is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 85th quarterback off the board this summer (659th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Will Grier Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 0.00 - Overall Rank 549 696 659 Position Rank 72 95 85

