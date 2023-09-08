Friday's game between the Houston Astros (80-61) and San Diego Padres (66-75) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 8.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (10-10) for the Astros and Blake Snell (12-9) for the Padres.

Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 96 times and won 54, or 56.2%, of those games.

Houston has entered 60 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 36-24 in those contests.

The Astros have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 729 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).

Astros Schedule