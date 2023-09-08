Jose Altuve vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve and his .822 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .316 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 47 of 69 games this season (68.1%) Altuve has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 69), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.267
|AVG
|.355
|.382
|OBP
|.420
|.400
|SLG
|.678
|9
|XBH
|24
|3
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|26
|30/21
|K/BB
|25/16
|5
|SB
|8
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 29th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 2.55 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.55), 33rd in WHIP (1.252), and second in K/9 (11.7).
