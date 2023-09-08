Mauricio Dubon vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .275.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Dubon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .318 with two homers.
- In 72.1% of his 111 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this year (31 of 111), with more than one RBI nine times (8.1%).
- He has scored in 49.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|58
|.253
|AVG
|.292
|.280
|OBP
|.323
|.342
|SLG
|.453
|12
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|30
|26/8
|K/BB
|35/8
|1
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Padres give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (12-9) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 2.55 ERA and 201 strikeouts through 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.55), 33rd in WHIP (1.252), and second in K/9 (11.7).
