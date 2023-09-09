The Prairie View A&M Panthers are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Prairie View A&M (-10) 56.5 Prairie View A&M 33, Abilene Christian 23

Wildcats vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Prairie View A&M 37 34 -- -- 37 34 Abilene Christian 31 11 31 11 -- --

