The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) meet at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Prairie View A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best in the FCS by putting up 455.0 yards per game. The defense ranks 97th (486.0 yards allowed per game). Abilene Christian's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FCS with 11.0 points allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 31.0 points per game, which ranks 37th.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on Panther Vision Network.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Panther Vision Network

Panther Vision Network City: Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Prairie View A&M 493.0 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.0 (27th) 190.0 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 486.0 (87th) 268.0 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.0 (35th) 225.0 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.0 (17th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has racked up 219 yards (219.0 per game) while completing 64% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has run for 83 yards on 10 carries so far this year.

Jay'Veon Sunday has run for 76 yards across 14 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Blayne Taylor's 75 receiving yards (75.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has four receptions on four targets.

Taelyn Williams has recorded 42 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) on two receptions.

Rovaughn Banks Jr.'s four catches (on four targets) have netted him 38 yards (38.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has 275 pass yards for Prairie View A&M, completing 60.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and one interception this season.

Ahmad Antoine has racked up 89 yards on 18 carries.

This season, Caleb Johnson has carried the ball 13 times for 67 yards (67.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jahquan Bloomfield has hauled in two catches for 76 yards (76.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Trejon Spiller has hauled in four receptions totaling 58 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has been the target of four passes and racked up four receptions for 45 yards, an average of 45.0 yards per contest.

