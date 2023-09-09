Kyle Tucker will try to get his 100th RBI of the year (he has 99) when his Houston Astros (80-62) take on the San Diego Padres (67-75) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (9-3) against the Padres and Seth Lugo (6-6).

Astros vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-3, 4.65 ERA) vs Lugo - SD (6-6, 3.49 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will send Javier (9-3) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 4.65 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 26 starts this season.

Javier has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

Lugo (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

In 22 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.

Lugo is looking to continue a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Lugo will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

