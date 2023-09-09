The Baylor Bears (0-1) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 12 Utah Utes (1-0). The point total for the outing is set at 47.

Utah ranks 79th in scoring offense (24 points per game) and 32nd in scoring defense (11 points allowed per game) this year. Baylor's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 20th-best in the FBS with 524 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 441 total yards per game, which ranks 106th.

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Waco, Texas

Venue: McLane Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Utah vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Utah -7.5 -115 -105 47 -110 -110 -300 +240

Week 2 Big 12 Betting Trends

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Richard Reese racked up 972 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

In 13 games, Blake Shapen passed for 2,790 yards (214.6 yards per game) to go along with 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.

When he wasn't moving the ball through the air, Shapen scrambled for 96 yards (7.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Qualan Jones ran for 462 yards (35.5 yards per game) and seven TDs.

Jones recorded 23 catches (on 44 targets) for 135 yards and zero touchdowns in addition to the numbers he put up in the running game.

As a key contributor to the passing game, Monaray Baldwin tallied 565 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 33 catches.

Al Walcott hit the gridiron for 13 games, amassing two sacks to go with six TFL, 66 tackles, and one interception.

With two interceptions to go with 82 tackles and two passes defended in 13 games, Dillon Doyle was a big contributor on defense last year.

Devin Lemear was on the field for 13 games and delivered two interceptions to go along with 52 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

The contributions of Christian Morgan, who played in 13 games, included one sack to go with one TFL, 45 tackles, and three interceptions.

