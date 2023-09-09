The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) face an FCS opponent, the Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

Offensively, Western Kentucky ranks 37th in the FBS with 41.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 76th in points allowed (540.0 points allowed per contest). Houston Christian has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking third-best in points per game (66.0) and best in points allowed per game (0.0).

Below in this article, we will provide you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houston Christian vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Houston Christian Western Kentucky 277.0 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.0 (51st) 0.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540.0 (110th) 138.0 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.0 (82nd) 139.0 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.0 (20th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has thrown for 139 yards on 63.6% passing while recording two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Champ Dozier is his team's leading rusher with 11 carries for 97 yards, or 97.0 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

RJ Smith has rushed for 41 yards on five carries.

AJ Wilson has hauled in 66 receiving yards on three catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Karl Reynolds has racked up 55 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on two receptions.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed leads Western Kentucky with 336 yards (336.0 ypg) on 29-of-50 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 27 rushing yards on three carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has carried the ball 10 times for a team-high 45 yards on the ground.

Dalvin Smith's leads his squad with 97 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven receptions (out of 11 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has hauled in four receptions totaling 55 yards so far this campaign.

Moussa Barry has compiled one catch for 51 yards, an average of 51.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

