The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) clash to try to take home the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Iowa vs. Iowa State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 19, Iowa State 17

Iowa 19, Iowa State 17 Iowa has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Hawkeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The Cyclones have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +150 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hawkeyes have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa State (+3.5)



Iowa State (+3.5) Iowa is winless against the spread this season.

In 2023, the Hawkeyes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (36.5)



Under (36.5) Iowa averages 24 points per game against Iowa State's 30, totaling 17.5 points over the game's over/under of 36.5.

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 43.5 Implied Total AVG 34 34 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Iowa State

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.