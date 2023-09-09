The North Texas Mean Green (0-1) and Florida International Panthers (1-1) will clash at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on North Texas vs. Florida International? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is North Texas vs. Florida International?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: North Texas 34, Florida International 25

North Texas 34, Florida International 25 North Texas is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Mean Green have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Florida International lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Panthers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +340 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mean Green have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida International (+11.5)



Florida International (+11.5) So far this year North Texas is winless against the spread.

Entering play this week, Florida International has one victory against the spread this season.

The Panthers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the North Texas vs. Florida International matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) North Texas averages 21 points per game against Florida International's 15.5, amounting to 15 points under the game's total of 51.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 29 29 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Florida International

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 46.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 33 31 35 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.