The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-1) and the Air Force Falcons (1-0) meet at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

While Sam Houston ranks 29th in total defense with 257 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 21st-worst (185 yards per game). Air Force ranks 39th in the FBS with 469 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by surrendering only 156 total yards per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below

Sam Houston vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Sam Houston vs. Air Force Key Statistics

Sam Houston Air Force 185 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469 (50th) 257 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 156 (5th) 38 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (2nd) 147 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 95 (128th) 3 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker leads Sam Houston with 147 yards (147 ypg) on 18-of-33 passing with zero touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 13 rushing yards on six carries.

John Gentry has racked up 19 yards on eight carries.

Noah Smith's leads his squad with 44 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three receptions (out of seven targets).

Ife Adeyi has put together a 28-yard season so far, hauling in three passes on four targets.

Malik Phillips' one catch is good enough for 20 yards.

Air Force Stats Leaders

John Lee Eldridge III has rushed for 72 yards on four carries.

Jared Roznos has totaled two receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 95 (95 yards per game). He's been targeted two times and has one touchdown.

