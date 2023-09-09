The Alcorn State Braves (0-1) visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (0-1) at Homer Bryce Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

SFA is putting up 30.0 points per game on offense (39th in the FCS), and ranks 103rd defensively with 48.0 points allowed per game. With 226.0 total yards per game on offense, Alcorn State ranks 94th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 78th, giving up 441.0 total yards per game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SFA vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

SFA vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

SFA Alcorn State 240.0 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (96th) 540.0 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.0 (71st) 104.0 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.0 (34th) 136.0 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 44.0 (118th) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (106th) 4 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has 136 pass yards for SFA, completing 58.1% of his passes and one interception this season.

Anthony Williams has racked up 55 yards on nine carries while finding paydirt one time.

Jerrell Wimbley has piled up 51 yards on 16 attempts, scoring one time. He's grabbed two passes for 17 yards (17.0 per game), as well.

Lawton Rikel's 40 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted four times and has totaled three catches.

Josh Thompson has hauled in three passes while averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Khiyon Wafer has a total of 22 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has thrown for 44 yards (44.0 per game) while completing 55.6% of his passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Macon, has carried the ball four times for 83 yards (83.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jarveon Howard has run for 47 yards across 13 attempts.

Malik Rodgers' 26 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has one catches on four targets.

Niko Duffey has caught two passes and compiled 12 receiving yards (12.0 per game).

Da'Mare Franklin has racked up 8 reciving yards (8.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed SFA or Alcorn State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.