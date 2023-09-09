How to Watch the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Sacramento State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) visit the Sacramento State Hornets (1-0) at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Sacramento State ranks 45th in scoring defense this year (24 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 20th-best in the FCS with 38 points per game. Texas A&M-Commerce has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 19th-worst with 529 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive offensively, regstering 285 total yards per contest (71st-ranked).
We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Hornet Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 2 Games
- Illinois vs Kansas
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- UCLA vs San Diego State
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
- Nebraska vs Colorado
- Texas vs Alabama
- Utah vs Baylor
- UCF vs Boise State
- Troy vs Kansas State
- Oregon vs Texas Tech
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Wisconsin vs Washington State
- Charlotte vs Maryland
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Iowa vs Iowa State
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Sacramento State
|285 (74th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|441 (31st)
|529 (99th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|293 (38th)
|142 (51st)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|185 (33rd)
|143 (83rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|256 (24th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|0 (33rd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (33rd)
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders
- Ra'veion Hargrove has run the ball 12 times for 48 yards.
- Shamenski Rucker has 17 receiving yards (17 per game) on three catches while collecting 47 rushing yards on seven attempts.
- Keith Miller III has racked up 72 receiving yards on two catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Reggie Branch has two receptions (on three targets) for a total of 22 yards (22 yards per game) this year.
Sacramento State Stats Leaders
- Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 221 yards, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns this season. He's also run for 38 yards (38 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Marcus Fulcher has racked up 71 yards on 19 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner. He's also caught two passes for 17 yards (17 per game).
- Devin Gandy's 82 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted three times and has registered three receptions.
- Jared Gipson has grabbed three passes while averaging 60 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.
- Carlos Hill has a total of 55 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two passes.
Rep your team with officially licensed Sacramento State or Texas A&M-Commerce gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.