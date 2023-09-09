The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) visit the Sacramento State Hornets (1-0) at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Sacramento State ranks 45th in scoring defense this year (24 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 20th-best in the FCS with 38 points per game. Texas A&M-Commerce has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 19th-worst with 529 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive offensively, regstering 285 total yards per contest (71st-ranked).

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Hornet Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce Sacramento State 285 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (31st) 529 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293 (38th) 142 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185 (33rd) 143 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256 (24th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Ra'veion Hargrove has run the ball 12 times for 48 yards.

Shamenski Rucker has 17 receiving yards (17 per game) on three catches while collecting 47 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Keith Miller III has racked up 72 receiving yards on two catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Reggie Branch has two receptions (on three targets) for a total of 22 yards (22 yards per game) this year.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 221 yards, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns this season. He's also run for 38 yards (38 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Marcus Fulcher has racked up 71 yards on 19 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner. He's also caught two passes for 17 yards (17 per game).

Devin Gandy's 82 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted three times and has registered three receptions.

Jared Gipson has grabbed three passes while averaging 60 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Carlos Hill has a total of 55 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sacramento State or Texas A&M-Commerce gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.