Texas State vs. UTSA: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Texas State Bobcats (1-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 65.5 in the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Texas State matchup in this article.
Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Texas State vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-12.5)
|65.5
|-450
|+340
|DraftKings
|UTSA (-13)
|66.5
|-485
|+370
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-12.5)
|65.5
|-480
|+360
|PointsBet
|UTSA (-12.5)
|-
|-400
|+310
|Tipico
|UTSA (-12.5)
|-
|-450
|+350
Texas State vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Texas State has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bobcats have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- UTSA has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.
Texas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
