The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (1-0) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Ducks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 66.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big 12 +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

