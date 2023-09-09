UTEP vs. Northwestern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) will look to upset the UTEP Miners (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ryan Field. The line forecasts a close game, with the Miners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 38.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Northwestern matchup.
UTEP vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Ryan Field
UTEP vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTEP (-1.5)
|38.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|UTEP (-1.5)
|38.5
|-118
|-102
|FanDuel
|UTEP (-1.5)
|38.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+100
|-120
|Tipico
|UTEP (-1)
|-
|-120
|+100
UTEP vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
UTEP 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
