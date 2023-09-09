Trying to find information on the best bets in CUSA action in Week 2, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the New Mexico State vs. Liberty matchup, and taking Liberty (-10) over New Mexico State against the spread. Find more insights on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 2 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Liberty -10 vs. New Mexico State

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Liberty Flames

New Mexico State Aggies at Liberty Flames Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 18.5 points

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Date: September 9

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Northwestern +1 vs. UTEP

Matchup: UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats

UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Northwestern by 5.2 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: September 9

TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Middle Tennessee +21 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Missouri Tigers

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 17.3 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: September 9

TV Channel: SEC Network+

Best Week 2 CUSA Total Bets

Over 52.5 - New Mexico State vs. Liberty

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Liberty Flames

New Mexico State Aggies at Liberty Flames Projected Total: 64.5 points

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Date: September 9

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 51.5 - North Texas vs. Florida International

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Florida International Panthers

North Texas Mean Green at Florida International Panthers Projected Total: 59 points

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Date: September 9

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 39.5 - UTEP vs. Northwestern

Matchup: UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats

UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Total: 46.2 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: September 9

TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 2 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Jacksonville State 2-0 (1-0 CUSA) 33.0 / 8.5 319.5 / 284.0 Western Kentucky 1-0 (0-0 CUSA) 41.0 / 24.0 465.0 / 540.0 Liberty 1-0 (0-0 CUSA) 34.0 / 24.0 389.0 / 328.0 Louisiana Tech 1-1 (1-0 CUSA) 18.0 / 27.5 358.0 / 319.5 New Mexico State 1-1 (0-0 CUSA) 44.0 / 31.0 554.0 / 320.0 UTEP 1-1 (0-1 CUSA) 21.0 / 15.5 393.5 / 291.5 Florida International 1-1 (0-1 CUSA) 15.5 / 17.0 243.5 / 412.5 Sam Houston 0-1 (0-0 CUSA) 0.0 / 14.0 185.0 / 257.0 Middle Tennessee 0-1 (0-0 CUSA) 7.0 / 56.0 211.0 / 431.0

