The Dallas Cowboys have +1500 odds to win the Super Bowl, sixth-ranked in the league as of September 10.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Cowboys games went over the point total.

Dallas totaled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the . On defense, it ranked 12th, surrendering 330.2 yards per contest.

The Cowboys picked up eight wins at home last year and four away.

Dallas had an 8-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-2 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Pollard also had 39 catches for 371 yards and three TDs.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

Also, Prescott rushed for 182 yards and one TD.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Micah Parsons recorded 13.5 sacks to go with 13.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1800 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +40000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +1700 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

