Mauricio Dubon -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the hill, on September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .275 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Dubon will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers during his last games.

Dubon has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

Dubon has driven in a run in 32 games this year (28.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.0%).

He has scored in 55 games this year (49.1%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 58 .254 AVG .292 .284 OBP .323 .342 SLG .453 12 XBH 23 2 HR 7 11 RBI 30 26/9 K/BB 35/8 1 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings