On Monday, September 11 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (82-62) host the Oakland Athletics (44-99) at Minute Maid Park in the series opener. Framber Valdez will get the ball for the Astros, while Mason Miller will take the hill for the Athletics.

The Athletics are listed as +220 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Astros (-275). Houston (-2.5) is favored on the run line. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the game.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (11-9, 3.30 ERA) vs Miller - OAK (0-2, 3.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Astros and Athletics game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-275) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $13.64 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 56 out of the 99 games, or 56.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a record of 5-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Astros have a 3-4 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Athletics have come away with 43 wins in the 139 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious one time in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Brantley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) José Abreu 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -500 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.