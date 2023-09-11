The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .275 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

Dubon has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

In eight games this season, he has homered (7.1%, and 2.0% of his trips to the plate).

Dubon has driven in a run in 32 games this year (28.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.0%).

He has scored in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 58 .254 AVG .292 .288 OBP .323 .342 SLG .453 12 XBH 23 2 HR 7 11 RBI 30 26/10 K/BB 35/8 1 SB 6

