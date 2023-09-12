Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (82-63) and the Oakland Athletics (45-99) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Astros squad taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 12.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (11-7, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (4-11, 4.45 ERA).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

This season, the Astros have been favored 100 times and won 56, or 56%, of those games.

Houston has been at least -300 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 75% chance to win.

Houston has scored 750 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).

Astros Schedule